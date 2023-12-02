BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Mother Nature postponed the fourth quarter of Friday’s Division I Select semi-final bout between (18) Rummel and (3) Catholic of Baton Rouge to Saturday.

After the final 12 minutes of regulation, the Bears emerged victorious a 28-16 win over the Raiders.

How It Happened:

Play resumed at 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium with Rummel and Catholic tied at 14.

On a 4th and 1 situation for Catholic at the Rummel 48, the Bears execute a fake punt to perfection and get an 11-yard gain to the Rummel 37.

3rd and 7 for Catholic at the 34-yard, the Raiders would come up with a tackle for a loss by Keiron Jackson to force another Catholic 4th down.

The Bears elect to go for it at the Rummel 35 and Daniel Beale would connect with Brooks Wright for the 35-yard score to give Catholic a 21-154 lead with 7 minutes to play.

Rummel would look to respond on a 3rd and 8 at the Catholic 31-yard line. Generald Buggage threw a deep ball to a diving Kendrick Joseph in the endzone, but the call on the field was an incompletion.

So, on 4th and 8 at the Catholic 31, the Bears force an incompletion and turnover on downs.

On the ensuing Catholic possession, quarterback Daniel Beale would break free for a 54-yard touchdown run to extend the Bears’ lead, to 28-14.

With 2:30 to play and Rummel desperate for a score, Catholic’s Brooke Wright would come away with an acrobatic interception deep in Bears’ territory to end any scoring threat from Rummel.

Catholic would elect to take a safety to kill more clock, giving Rummel 16 points on the day.

Up Next:

Rummel’s miraculous playoff run ends in the Division I Select semi-finals.

Catholic of Baton Rouge will face (8) Acadina in the Division I Select state championship game which is scheduled to take place Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

