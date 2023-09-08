NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week two of the regular season.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Newman vs. Riverside in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King

St. Charles Catholic vs. Lutcher

Ruston vs. Jesuit

Brother Martin vs. St. Paul’s

Franklinton vs. Covington

University Lab vs. Archbishop Rummel

Northshore vs. Salmen

South Plaquemines vs. Belle Chasse

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

