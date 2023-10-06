NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features week six of the high school football regular season with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Riverside vs. St. Martin’s in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King

Albany vs. Pine

Brother Martin vs. Jesuit

Rummel vs. John Curtis

Belle Chasse vs. Newman

Chalmette vs. East Jefferson

Lake Charles College Prep vs. St. James

Lakeshore vs. Salmen

Covington vs. St. Paul’s

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

