NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features week six of the high school football regular season with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Riverside vs. St. Martin’s in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King
Albany vs. Pine
Brother Martin vs. Jesuit
Rummel vs. John Curtis
Belle Chasse vs. Newman
Chalmette vs. East Jefferson
Lake Charles College Prep vs. St. James
Lakeshore vs. Salmen
Covington vs. St. Paul’s
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
