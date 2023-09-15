NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week three of the regular season.

Here are the matchups featured on tonight’s program:

Edna Karr vs. Warren Easton in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King

Archbishop Rummel vs. Archbishop Shaw in the Battle for the Megaphone

Holy Cross vs. Chalmette in the Backyard Brawl

South Lafourche vs. Cenntral Lafourche

Santaluces (Fla.) vs. John Curtis

East Ascension vs. Destrehan

Teurlings Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic

Riverdale vs. St. Martin’s

Brother Martin vs. St. Thomas More

Jesuit vs. Lafayette Christian

St. Augustine vs. Zachary

We will also feature several games from Thursday night’s slate.

Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, continues every Friday night after the WGNO Sports Zone at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

