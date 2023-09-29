NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week five of the regular season.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Edna Karr vs. Brother Martin
Amite vs. Kentwood
Fontainebleau vs. Covington
Hahnville vs. East St. John
St. Augustine vs. Jesuit
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic
St. Martin’s vs. The Willow School
Ponchatoula vs. Northshore
Franklinton vs. Belle Chasse
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Live Stream: WGNO Friday Night Football presents week 5 of the regular season
- Hot and dry weekend ahead
- Jefferson Parish approved for waterline project
- State Police: Passenger ejected and killed in Ouachita Parish crash on I-20
- Colorado man sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2020 Bastrop arson case that injured a firefighter