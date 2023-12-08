NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the state going head-to-head for state titles at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Riverside vs. Southern Lab
St. James vs. Union Parish
Acadiana vs. Catholic – BR
Opelousas vs. Cecilia
You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Don’t forget that the final episode of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, Season 32, will air Saturday night.
- Late 2-point conversion pushes Union Parish to 36-35 win over St. James in Division III championship game
- Catholic BR beats Acadiana 55-31 in Division 1 Select State Football Championship
