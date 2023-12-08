NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the state going head-to-head for state titles at the LHSAA Prep Classic.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Riverside vs. Southern Lab

St. James vs. Union Parish

Acadiana vs. Catholic – BR

Opelousas vs. Cecilia

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Don’t forget that the final episode of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, Season 32, will air Saturday night.

