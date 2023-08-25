NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, brings you a jam-packed jamboree edition with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
St. Augustine vs. Archbishop Shaw
Brother Martin vs. John Ehret
Lutcher vs. Destrehan
St. Martin’s vs Newman
St. James vs. De La Salle
Archbishop Rummel vs. St. Paul’s
St. Charles Catholic vs. Ponchatoula
East Jefferson vs. John Curtis
Bogalusa vs. Riverside
Country Day vs. Archbishop Hannan
Bonnabel vs. Fontainebleau
Pearl River vs. Mandeville
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.