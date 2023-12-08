NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No. 4 Union Parish defeated No. 3 St. James 36-35 to win the Division III Non-Select state championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome.

Down 35-28 with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, Union Parish’s Jy’Marion Island scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that would bring the Farmers within one.

Union Parish elected to go for two and the Farmers converted on an Island run to take a 36-35 lead.

Union Parish would finish Friday’s contest with 349 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

