FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — Pine is a perfect 6-0, averaging 46 points per game with an offense that features a plethora of playmakers, headlined by James Owens.

In their 41-15 win over Albany Friday night, James Owens’ cerebral skillset was on full display with a receiving, rushing, and special teams touchdown.

On defense, he was blowing up plays in the backfield

“I always practice to do different types of positions because my coach wants me a different type of positions and whatever position he wants me to do, I’ll do it no matter what. Whatever it takes,” says Pine senior James Owens.

Pine head coach Bradley Seal says that Owens has touched the ball a total of 39 times this year.

He’s scored 17 touchdowns.

“Full speed, quickness, cuts, and the number one thing. Touchdown! Touchdown! Touchdown! Every single time,” says Owens.

The credit goes to both his mental and physical preparation.

“I think he’s averaging close to 20 yards a touch. He plays running back and receiver. He’s a great kid, a hard worker. One of the strongest kids in our weight room and it shows. Even though he’s small, I mean, he runs physical. He makes big plays. He made special teams plays, made defensive plays, made offensive plays tonight. That kid, it’s no surprise. He works so hard. We know he’s going to make plays for us,” says Pine head coach Bradley Seal.

James Owens has just one college offer, but as the Raiders continue to rise in the power rankings, interest is expected to follow.

Pine hits the road Friday night for a District 7-3A game against Amite.

Latest Posts