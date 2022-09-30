Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores and highlights from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on NOLA38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
Follow us on social media!
|TikTok
|WGNO Sports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|Friday Night Football
|@FNFwgno
|@FNFwgno
FINAL SCORES: Louisiana prep football — Sept. 30, 2022
Brother Martin 7, Edna Karr 40
Jesuit 21, St. Aug 37
Scotlandville 35, Rummel 34
Holy Cross 21, John Curtis 32
Newman 52, Pearl River 22
Riverside 31, Country Day 10
The Willow School 8, St. Martin’s 49
Sophie B. Wright 14, Kenner Discovery 21
Bogalusa 52, Chalmette 36
De La Salle 20, East Ascension 13
East St. John 33, Hahnville 24
Destrehan 47, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Hammond 21, St. Paul’s 28
Thibodaux 21, E.D. White 45
John Ehret 35, Warren Easton 62
Belle Chasse 17, Franklinton 24
Central Lafourche 7, Terrebonne 40
Archbishop Shaw 51, West Jefferson 13
Carver 15, Dutchtown 37
Lakeshore 20, St. Stanislaus (MS) 38
Loranger 21, Liberty 40
Lutcher 56, South Lafourche 0
South Terrebonne 9, Ellender 26
St. Charles Catholic 35, Vandebilt Catholic 7
Pine 63, East Iberville 28
Abramson 0, Madison 14
St. James 30, Woodlawn BR 27
Sarah Reed 8, Donaldsonville 42
Pope John Paul II 51, Crescent City 0
Hanson Memorial 33, Covenant Christian 0
West St. John 0, Ascension Episcopal 35
Delhi 18, Independence 12
Helen Cox 7, St. Amant 19
Follow us on social media!
|TikTok
|WGNO Sports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|Friday Night Football
|@FNFwgno
|@FNFwgno