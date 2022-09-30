Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores and highlights from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on NOLA38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

FINAL SCORES: Louisiana prep football — Sept. 30, 2022

Brother Martin 7, Edna Karr 40

Jesuit 21, St. Aug 37

Scotlandville 35, Rummel 34

Holy Cross 21, John Curtis 32

Newman 52, Pearl River 22

Riverside 31, Country Day 10

The Willow School 8, St. Martin’s 49

Sophie B. Wright 14, Kenner Discovery 21

Bogalusa 52, Chalmette 36

De La Salle 20, East Ascension 13

East St. John 33, Hahnville 24

Destrehan 47, H.L. Bourgeois 0

Hammond 21, St. Paul’s 28

Thibodaux 21, E.D. White 45

John Ehret 35, Warren Easton 62

Belle Chasse 17, Franklinton 24

Central Lafourche 7, Terrebonne 40

Archbishop Shaw 51, West Jefferson 13

Carver 15, Dutchtown 37

Lakeshore 20, St. Stanislaus (MS) 38

Loranger 21, Liberty 40

Lutcher 56, South Lafourche 0

South Terrebonne 9, Ellender 26

St. Charles Catholic 35, Vandebilt Catholic 7

Pine 63, East Iberville 28

Abramson 0, Madison 14

St. James 30, Woodlawn BR 27

Sarah Reed 8, Donaldsonville 42

Pope John Paul II 51, Crescent City 0

Hanson Memorial 33, Covenant Christian 0

West St. John 0, Ascension Episcopal 35

Delhi 18, Independence 12

Helen Cox 7, St. Amant 19

