Week 7 Prep Football Scores

Archbishop Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14

Hahnville 14, Lutcher 35

John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14

Edna Karr 33, Jesuit 17

Covington 18, Hammond 34

Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7

Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26

Central Lafourche 10, East St. John 27

St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25

