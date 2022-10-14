Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores and highlights from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on NOLA38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
Week 7 Prep Football Scores
Archbishop Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14
Hahnville 14, Lutcher 35
John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14
Edna Karr 33, Jesuit 17
Covington 18, Hammond 34
Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7
Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26
Central Lafourche 10, East St. John 27
St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25
