NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a heartbreaking loss for the Warren Easton Eagles after a one-point loss to Westgate in last season’s Class 4A state finals. The Eagles would love another crack at it, but that may not be possible.

Easton has been reclassified select and would have to play against the private schools in the 2022 playoffs. Here it is, mid-July and just weeks before the season kicks off, and head coach Jerry Phillips doesn’t know if he’s in Division I or II, or how many teams will be in each playoff bracket.

“It is very weird getting used to this,” Phillips told WGNO Sports’ Ed Daniels. “They have the power, we just have to wait and see. Whatever happens, happens. We just have to go forward and adjust.”

“We don’t care where they put us, we just want to know what you have to prepare for.

It might be September before we get answers to those playoff questions.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

The 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, returns Friday, August 19th.

You can catch all of the action on Friday Nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.