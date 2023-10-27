PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at the Swamp, a district 6-5A matchup between the St. Paul’s Wolves and Ponchatoula Green Wave in week nine of the regular season.

With 30 seconds left in regulation, junior kicker Drew Talley nailed the go-ahead 40-yard field goal that would give St. Paul’s the 20-19 win.

The win improves the Wolves to 8-1 overall, 6-0 in district play, and clinches a share of the district 6-5A title.

