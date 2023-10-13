METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at the Shrine on Airline, the rematch between Acadiana and John Curtis in week seven of the regular season.

Curtis defeated Acadiana 35-14 last year in Lafayette.

Tonight, the Patriots snapped a two-game losing skid with a 28-0 win over the Wrecking Rams.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts