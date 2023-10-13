ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Behrman Stadium, a Catholic League matchup between the Jesuit Blue Jays and Edna Karr Cougars in week seven of the regular season.

The Cougars pulled away for the 35-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

