NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tonight at Tad Gormley, a Catholic League war between the Brother Martin Crusaders and Jesuit Blue Jays in week six of the regular season.

Brother Martin defeated Jesuit, 15-3.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

