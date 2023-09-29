SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Tonight in Slidell, a district showdown between the Ponchatoula Green Wave and Northshore Panthers in week five of the regular season.

The Panthers started the season 0-3, but a strong defensive night lead Northshore to its second-straight win in 2023, beating Ponchatoula 15-6.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts