METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at the Gold Mine on Airline, a Catholic League matchup between the Jesuit Blue Jays and John Curtis Patriots in week four of the regular season.

John Curtis defeats Jesuit 41-21.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts