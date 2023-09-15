MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Tonight on the Westbank, the battle for the megaphone between Archbishop Rummel and Archbishop Shaw in week 3 of the regular season.

Shaw defeated Rummel 43-28. Shaw running back Jasper Parker ran for five touchdowns in the win.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts