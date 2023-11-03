HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Hoss Memtsas Stadium, a battle between two Catholic League titans when John Curtis faced Edna Karr in the final week of the regular season.

The Patriots held the Cougars to only seven points, beating Karr 41-7 for head coach JT Curtis’s 622nd career win, breaking the all-time win mark in the country.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

