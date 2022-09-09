NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Lutcher and St. Charles Catholic featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Comets won in a thriller, 21-20.

St. Charles Catholic head coach Wayne Stein talked about the exciting finish that topped Friday Night Football’s Top 5 plays of the week when Michael Hotard caught a Lutcher receiver from behind just yards away from the game-winning score with no time remaining.

“Just unbelievable, character matters,” Coach Stein told FNF’s Aaron S. Lee after the win. “The guy that caught him, Michael Hotard, is just a winner. A state championship pitcher. Just refuses to lose. I guarantee if you if you raced those two guys in a normal time, there’s no way Michael Hotard catches him. But he refused to lose and that’s been our motto. I can’t say enough about our kids. It wasn’t pretty, but they found a way.”

