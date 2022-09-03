LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Archbishop Shaw and St. Charles Catholic were featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

St. Charles Catholic defeated Archbishop Shaw, 37-0 Friday night.

