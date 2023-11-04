THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Thibodaux senior offensive lineman Skyler Morris has a presence both in the classroom and on the gridiron. The senior has a 4.12 GPA with a 25 overall on the ACT, but more importantly to the left tackle, he is one of the Tigers’ four team captains who has spearheaded the team’s transition under first-year head coach Drey Trosclair.

“Obviously, he was one of those guys who stepped up right away as a senior to get the younger guys. Hey we gotta start to buy in, and believe and trust in the process of what I’m trying to bring here, and he’s gonna be an integral part of getting our culture started here with the things I wanna do,” Coach Trosclair said.

“As soon as coach Drey come on the field, I knew I had to be loud. We had to really get everybody on board with this because if anybody isn’t on board, then we’re gonna have a problem. Everybody had to believe in this program. I think that’s what everybody’s in now, and we all in. We’re not gonna stop anytime soon,” Morris added.

Morris’s impact goes beyond the football field, the classroom and even his own area code. The senior wants to be a lasting member of the Future Farmers of America helping to load food banks, even in places all the way in Alexandria.

“When we went to Alexandria, they had a food bank. We all, FFA, we all went in there, handed out food to everybody, got everything in. We do a lot of community work in that organization,” Morris continued.

“He’s a great kid. He’s a kid that a coach would love to coach. He’s somebody that you wish wouldn’t graduate, and you didn’t have to see him move on; but when he does move on, he’s gonna obviously do big and great things in his life,” Coach Trosclair finished.

Skyler Morris of Thibodaux, this week’s scholar athlete, presented by Your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

