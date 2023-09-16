LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Catholic’s Aiden Ocmond carries a 4.69 GPA, a 27 on the ACT, and an interest in the medical field.

Aiden hopes to one day specialize in general surgery or neurosurgery.

Professions that correlate with football.

“Everything’s connected in your body, well everything on the football field is connected. Especially on offense. One person doesn’t do the right thing on a play, it can ruin the whole play. So, I feel like it translates really well and how you have to take care of every single detail,” says St. Charles Catholic offensive lineman Aiden Ocmond.

Aiden’s attention to detail has been big for the St. Charles Catholic football program.

He’s a 4-year letterman, 2-year starter, and all-district performer on the offensive line.

“He’s a program guy. He’s consistent. He’s somebody that doesn’t care what anybody thinks. You know, he’s a true offensive lineman. He’s selfless. He’s not going to get his name in the paper very often. He just continues to do things right over and over again and he’s always here. You know, and I think that’s half the battle. He’s involved in other things outside of athletics. You know, I think he’s a well-rounded kid and I think that shows. We challenged him, he didn’t play well two weeks ago, and he was our best offensive lineman on Friday. So, he just that type of person,” says St. Charles Catholic head coach Wayne Stein.

Outside of football, Aiden Ocmond has dedicated many hours to community service. He’s also a part of the River Parish Community Theater Group.

