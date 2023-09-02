METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Archbishop Rummel senior Darrius Davis is sidelined for the start of the 2023 season while he rehabs an ACL injury, but his work in the classroom never stops.

Davis carries a 3.7 GPA.

He’s committed to play college football at Stanford.

“I wanted Stanford before I even got injured because they’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year and I knew it was a prestigious school. So, it was on top of my list,” says Rummel senior Darrius Davis.

Stanford offered Darrius Davis a football scholarship after finding out about his injury.

Head Coach Nick Monica was not surprised given his dedication to football and academics.

“So serious I can’t even get him in PE. He’s got to take all of these AP courses and things like that. So, instead of doing some curls, he’s working his brain out,” says Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

As the regular season begins, Rummel will pick Davis’ brain as he takes on the role of Coach Darrius.

He could see a return to the playing field in late October.

Archbishop Rummel's Darrius Davis, this week's Scholar Athlete

