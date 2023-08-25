PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Ponchatoula’s Grant Gill knows that handling business in the classroom will pave the way for future opportunities.

That’s why Grant carries a 4.0 GPA and scored a 29 on the act.

“I feel school is pretty important to me. It’s always good to try your hardest in school because that sets you up for your future in life and that impacts what you’re going to do in the real world,” says Ponchatoula center Grant Gill.

Grant plans to pursue engineering at schools like LSU, Mississippi State, or Louisiana Tech.

Until then, he serves as the centerpiece of the Ponchatoula offensive line and a valuable resource for the Green Wave coaching staff.

“Just seeing him mature from a freshman to a sophomore and then getting to start last year as a junior. We lost one of our offensive line coaches to Independence, he’s a head coach now. We brought in a younger guy and he’s helping him out. he’s very helpful with all of that,” says Ponchatoula head coach Trey Willie.

Aside from football, Grant is also a member of the Interact Club, National Honor Society, and Big Wave Little Wave.

Ponchatoula’s Grant Gill, this week’s scholar-athlete, presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

