NEW ORLEANS — The third time’s the charm for Jesuit linebacker Tucker Schibler.

The senior scored a perfect 36 on his ACT, but the linebacker wanted perfection so badly that Schibler took the test three times to achieve his perfect mark.

“My previous two scores were a 33 and a 35. I wanted to get 36 to separate just cause I wanted to be able to get to the top and separate myself from everyone else,” said Jesuit senior linebacker Tucker Schibler.

Jared Joseph: “When you got the 35 on the second test what were you thinking?”

“I was thinking that’s not 36,” responded Schibler.

Many high school athletes visit schools to continue their athletic careers, but Schibler was busy at Johns Hopkins when both he and his family learned of the accomplishment.

“I was exhilarated, but also, I’ve been working, trying to get it. So, a little bit expected,” said Schibler.

“When I heard about it, definitely was not surprised at all. He’s one of them guys that wants to be a perfectionist. Lucky to have him here at Jesuit High School and on the Jesuit football team,” said Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale.

Now, Schibler’s immediate goal is to help Jesuit compete for a state championship, but the senior already knows where he wants to continue his academic career.

“My goal is MIT because I want to be an engineer. John Hopkins is really my second because as much as I love engineering, I could also do medicine,” said Schibler.

Jesuit’s Tucker Schibler, this week’s scholar-athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.