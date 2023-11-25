NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Newman senior DJ Thomas has been showing his intellect all over Michael Lupin Field, since becoming a Greenie. During his freshman season, Thomas offers to become a defensive back due to the Greenies lack of depth at the position. Now in his senior year, Thomas is a two-way player, thanks to once again having an opportunity in a lacking position, and the team is happy to see their senior step up in more than one way.

“He’s married to DB, but I let him go on dates at wide receiver from time-to-time. He’s been great for us out there. He’s been explosive. He’s knocked the top off coverage. We used him a little bit periodically the first two weeks, but second half, I said man we gotta use him more,” Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said.

“It’s been great. It’s really fun. It’s so fun when you get to play next to guys like Peter Loop, Eli Friend, one of the best quarterbacks in the state. It’s fantastic, and I’m under Coach Stew. Couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” Thomas added.

Thomas’s ability to read the room goes beyond the football field. The senior has a 3.7 GPA and wants to become an environmental engineer, after witnessing what nature has done to the city of New Orleans. The senior has yet to take the ACT but wants at least a 32; something head coach Nelson Stewart admires.

“He puts his hopes high. He’s being recruited by a number of Ivy League schools: loves Princeton, also loves Georgetown and some of those guys. I think he’ll do just fine so I don’t have any concerns with that,” Stewart continued.

“Living in New Orleans, I just see all the environmental impacts that it has. It was so hot this summer and everything with global warming so I feel like I could really make a go, and then, comeback and make an impact on my city,” Thomas said.

DJ Thomas of Newman, this week’s Scholar Athlete, presented by Your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

