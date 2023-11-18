RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — Central Lafourche’s Porter Zeringue embodies what it means to be a scholar athlete. The senior carries a 3.72 GPA and has a 26 composite on the ACT, but the gridiron is where Zeringue’s mind shines the most. The senior is playing his fourth position for the Trojans: wide receiver, tight end, running back and finally quarterback, but head coach Shelly Vedros will miss his intangibles the most.

“Oh, everything. Just his leadership, his skills, his character. Everything that’s about that, he presents for himself, and I know he’s gonna be successful in whatever he chooses,” Vedros said.

“I love the game of football so all the positions kind of come natural to me. I enjoy learning new things, and I study the game very seriously so anything they ask me to play i just enjoy it and go with a clear head,” Zeringue added.

Zeringue’s selflessness and leadership go beyond the football field. Back in 2021 when Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, Lafourche parish went without power for 45 days, but even as a sophomore, Zeringue found a way to help the community with his football team: helping to pick up debris left in neighbors’ yards and organizing food drives.

“He got together with us. We cooked, got in a line over there at the fire station, and we were handing out food, and water and drinks, everything like that for our community. He was kind of the leader of all that,” Vedros continued.

“I didn’t have a house for a little while so, when I saw I was affected that way and other people was affected that way, I would want somebody to help me like that. I saw everybody in my community, especially in my neighborhood struggling, so I knew it was time for me to step up and make a change.

