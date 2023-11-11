NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — “He epitomizes what we want in our Brother Martin student athletes: First one in, last one to leave. He fits all those clichés that you talk about, but not just with football, with school and everything he does.”

Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis’s words about senior Brian Vlosich ring true in several ways. The senior has a 4.2 GPA and has a 29 on the ACT, but the Crusaders’ tackle shows his mental abilities in the trenches, playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

“He’s played all over. He’s played tight end for us. He’s played tackle. He has played guard, so he could do it all. Him being very smart, there’s a difference. It’s not that he’s just book smart. He is really football savvy, which allows us to move him around, which makes him very versatile in what we do,” Bonis furthered.

“There’s a lot of things you gotta learn, but thankfully, you got a whole bunch of others guys on your line who are there to help you so it’s not too bad, but you gotta learn a lot of plays,” Vlosich said.

The one thing Vlosich has learned is recovering from injuries. The senior suffered a back injury two years ago, and after going through physical therapy, the experience solidifies the tackle’s professional aspirations to become a physical therapist.

“Right now, I’m planning on majoring in kinesiology, wanna be a physical therapist or a personal trainer, and ever since i went through physical therapy, that was something that was on my mind. Personal training has been on my mind ever since I was in sixth grade. I had a personal trainer, and I really liked it,” Vlosich explained.

Brian Vlosich of Brother Martin, this week’s Scholar Athlete, presented by Your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts