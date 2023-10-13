CONVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Paul’s Austin South has a mind built for the classroom and the football field. At the desk, South has a 4.02 GPA and a 24 overall on the ACT. On the gridiron, the senior is playing his first year at defensive end. The former pass catcher turned pass rusher recommended the position change himself.

“After the season we had, I just was looking at the seniors we was losing. We lost a great defensive line last year, and I was thinking ‘hey, maybe I can help them out by just switching to defensive line,’ so I went up to Coach Sears, probably, literally the week after our unfortunate loss to Northwood. I ask him. He made it happen,” South said.

“He embraced that, done a great job for us this year and worked hard at it and has been successful with it. Just an all-around solid, young man. Great example for our program. Great example for our school,” St. Paul’s head coach Ken Sears added.

Switching positions is not the first time South puts others before himself. The senior is involved in various off-the-field programs: being a camp counselor, working food drives and most of all being a part of the Special Olympics.

“Just a good-hearted, young man, and he always looks out for others and cares for others. Certainly, that part of it makes him a well-rounded kid that he is,” Sears continued.

“I just feel a need to give back to my community. Just improve it a lot better. I think that, for anyone out there who’s looking to improve their community, Miracle League and Special Olympics is just a wonderful way to get involved, and not necessarily just make yourself better, but it truly does help you a lot more than it helps them.

Austin South of St. Paul’s. This week’s Scholar Athlete, presented by Your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

