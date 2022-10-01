Highlights of Friday’s action between Riverside Academy and Country Day featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Riverside downed Country Day, 31-10, to improve to 4-1 and drop the Cajuns to 2-3.

Up next for the Rebels and star running back Elijah Davis is St. Martin’s Episcopal and Harlem Berry.

