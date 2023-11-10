METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at the Shrine on Airline, a Division I Select bout between (17) C.E. Byrd and (16) Jesuit in the opening round of the postseason.

The Blue Jays’ defense dominated the Yellow Jackets, and Jesuit only gave up two points on a safety the entire night. Jesuit will face Holy Cross in the second round of the Division I Select playoffs.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

