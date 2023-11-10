NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tonight at Tad Gormley Stadium, a Division II Select matchup between (18) Buckeye and (15) De La Salle in the opening round of the postseason.

The Cavaliers shut out the Panthers 42-0 and will face E.D. White in the next round.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at 12 a.m. on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts