RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Joe Keller Memorial Stadium, a Division I Non-Select matchup between (18) Central and (15) East St. John in the opening round of the postseason.

Central dominated East St. John 43-15.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at 12 a.m. on WGNO.

