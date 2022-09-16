Highlights of Friday’s action between Benton and Newman featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman wins a Friday night shootout with Benton, 54-52.

The Greenies trailed the Tigers 32-14 at the half.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Greenies head coach Nelson Stewart spoke with FNF after the game:

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno