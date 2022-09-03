NEW ORLEANS — Highlights of Friday’s action between Newman and Hahnville featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman defeated Hahnville, 35-14 Friday night.

“This is a program I respect so much. When Daniel Luquet reached out we felt like we could maybe matchup up front,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart. “Big, physical win. It’s one that I think we want to raise the bar this year. We’ve done that but you know you’ve got to go into Riverside.

“I know that sounds crazy but we just can’t allow ourselves to settle,” he continued. “Proud of our kids, proud of our staff. We still got a lot of work to do, and a lot of things to clean up. Very, very proud of this football program and I think this is a statement win against a program we deeply respect.”

Senior starting quarterback Arch Manning, who was the nation’s most sought-after recruit before committing to Texas over the summer, also spoke with WGNO Sports about the Greenies needing to

“We have a tough schedule this year, so we can’t go into games acting like we are a 2A school versus a 5A school,” he told Friday Night Football. “We have to play up to the competition and I think we did so tonight.”

Manning passed for three touchdowns on the night.

