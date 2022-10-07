Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Martin’s and Riverside Academy featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Senior running back Elijah Davis got the Riverside started early with a huge run in the first quarter and never stopped, leading the Rebels on to win 35-7 over St. Martin’s.

