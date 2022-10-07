Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Paul’s and Covington featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Covington quarterback Brandon Coakley completed three out of four attempts for 63 yards, while running the ball nine times for 154 and two touchdowns. The junior even caught an interception while on defense.

The Lions came out on top over St. Paul’s 37-14.

