NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Brother Martin standout Torey Lambert has committed to play football at Texas State University, the running back announced on Sunday.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing in at 200 pounds, Lambert totaled 1,834 yards rushing and led the Crusaders with a season-high 255 yards in the 2021 season. This included running the ball 25 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns, leading Brother Martin to a 45-21 win over St. Augustine and earning him Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week honors.

“With great power comes great responsibility and that’s what is given to you, so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do with it,” Lambert told WGNO Sports in October 2021.

Capping off the 2021 season, Lambert also earned Class 5A All-State honors with a sharp ability to dominate on offense and defense.

Off the gridiron, Lambert carries his passion for excellence into the classroom with a 3.7 GPA. Additionally, he maintains a competitive drive in the off-season by running the 300-meter hurdles for Brother Martin Track and Field.

Prior to his commitment, the 2023 recruit had announced he was considering the programs with the Air Force, Grambling, Southern, the Navy, Nevada, Memphis, and UL Lafayette.

Brother Martin kicks off the 2022 season at home against Baton Rouge’s Madison Prep Academy on Friday, September 2. Catch all the action on Friday Night Football after the game.

