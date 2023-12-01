NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Often times when a quarterback finishes a playoff win with more than 300 passing yards, almost 60 yards on the ground and throws three touchdowns, there is cause for celebration, but in Algiers, Edna Karr simply sees quarterback John Johnson playing to his level of expectation.

“Credit goes to the coaching staff and how they’ve prepared all positions: the wide receivers, offensive line giving him protection; but most credit will go to him because he has to be the one to distribute the ball and read the coverages. I think he’s done an excellent job with that, especially for a sophomore. It’s not easy to do that here. People always on edge, when you change quarterbacks. He’s no different than all of the past, great quarterbacks,” Cougars’ head coach Brice Brown.

“The game just slows down by the week, and it just keeps slowing down every week. It gets better and better. Once I found that rhythm, I knew it was on. The team was on my back, had my back, and we was going execute,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s performance powers Karr to a 40-34 victory in the Division I Select quarterfinals. Now in his first year starting, the sophomore is both putting the Cougars in position to get back to the Dome and also living out his dreams he first had since hitting the gridiron.

“It means a lot. It been a vision since I was a little kid. I always wanted to play quarterback for Karr: the throwing, the running, knowing all the plays, knowing everybody’s job, helping my teammates out,” the quarterback stated.

Coach Brown was then asked if Johnson is a championship-level quarterback and does not hesitate with his answer.

“I think so. I think so. We’re in the semifinals for one reason, and I think it’s because he has taken on the role of being the starting quarterback here at Karr, which is not, not easy,” Brown said.

John Johnson of Edna Karr. This week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

