NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last Friday night in Baton Rouge, Warren Easton quarterback Greg Donaldson was best.

Donaldson completed 13 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He carried the rock 11 times for 100 yards and two more scores in the Eagles’ 49-26, statement win over Catholic.

“Against a great program like Catholic, I think it was a great win for our program. We just know that day by day we’re trying to win each day and that’s what we’re working for. So, that helped us get that great win over Catholic,” said Warren Easton quarterback Greg Donaldson.

At 5’11, 185 pounds, Greg Donaldson is capable of wearing many hats on a football field, but head coach Jerry Phillips believes his talents are best suited at quarterback.

“He can play all of the positions, receiver. He played cornerback for us last year, but he can spin the ball and he’s smart enough to play the quarterback position. So, if somebody gets him at quarterback, they’ll be getting a steal,” said Warren Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.

Warren Easton’s Greg Donaldson, our Friday Night Football Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

