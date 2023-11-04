CONVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — “I can’t think of a kicker that I’ve had that works harder than him. Certainly when the game’s on the line, I count on him. He can do it for us,” St. Paul’s head coach Ken Sears said.

Sears’ confidence in kicker Drew Talley is something the junior has earned time and again. As a freshman, Talley hit a game-winning field goal to beat Scotlandville in the 2021 playoffs. Last season, the then-sophomore nailed a 41-yarder in the first round to lift the Wolves over Holy Cross, and last Friday, Talley does it again, kicking a 40-yard field goal with 20 seconds left versus Ponchatoula en route to a 20-19 win and at least a share of the district 6-5A Championship.

“He’s just money, and he’s clutch. Our defense rose to the occasion at the right time, we got in field goal range, and I knew if we were close enough, Talley would knock it down,” Sears continued.

The junior continues to stack his resume. However, Talley has been driving field goals through the uprights long before suiting up in the royal blue and gold, and the kicker’s preparation shows on the field.

“I started when I was in seventh grade so I was just confident with the way I kicked the ball. I was confident. I was excited. I wanted the moment, and I was ready. Great stop by the defense. Defense did really, really well to get the ball back to the offense,” Talley said.

Drew Talley of St. Paul’s, this week’s best Chevrolet best player of the week.

