NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Martin’s Harlem Berry is the top-ranked running back in the 2025 recruiting class, and the junior ball carrier is showing why he deserves the top spot.

Berry is coming off a videogame-like stat line versus Riverdale, finishing with 221 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns.

Although Berry is impressing head coach Kevin Dizer with his all-time performance, the running back himself is more focused on team success.

“I was more nervous about the crowd. It was homecoming. Obviously, we don’t want to lose on our homecoming. I rank that a top-five game. That was pretty good for us, definitely build our confidence up as a team. To play that type of team and then come out with that type of score and that type of win. It’s definitely a great game for us,” said St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry.

“From him, that’s the best. That’s the best one I’ve seen because we’re playing a really good opponent. I think Riverdale’s a really good team. I’d actually talked to Harlem earlier in the day and told him we’re going to need a special performance from you. He did way more than I ever thought he could,” said St. Martin’s head coach Kevin Dizer.

Berry has NFL aspirations, and the junior gained a mentor this past summer. Former LSU Tiger and NFL running back Michael Ford is in his first season coaching at St. Martin’s, and even the former bayou bengal has already identified special qualities in Berry.

Jared Joseph: When you first see him, as a running back yourself and now a coach, what did you think about him?

“There’s nothing to think. He has something that jumps off the radar. The speed. At first, he didn’t trust me a little bit, didn’t trust me a little bit, but as practice went on, he started listening. By games two and three, I started seeing a little bit of it. He started coming to tell me a little bit. ‘Hey coach that works,’ said St. Martin’s assistant and former LSU Tiger Michael Ford.

Harlem Berry of St. Martin’s, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

