LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — Loranger running back Rylan James came off the best game of his life, finishing with 404 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 79-54, shootout win over Archbishop Hannan, and the freshman knew from the carry last Friday’s game would be a big one.

“I believe I broke for about 30 yards. My team felt confident. My O-line was doing great. It was just great, since the first run,” James said.

“He was able to find a seam, and from that point once he hit it, he was able to get into the secondary and outrun everybody. You could tell it was going be a special night. He had eight runs over 40 yards. I know two of them were 65 yards for touchdowns,” Loranger head coach Sam Messina said.

Loranger’s victory ended a two-game losing streak, as the Wolves battled through a 3-5 season in the first eight games. The one thing Loranger does have consistently is a James carrying the ball. Rylan is the youngest of three siblings. All playing running back for the Wolves, but the three brothers: Ricky, Roman and Rylan are still debating who the best ball carrier is.

“Offensively, they got that. Them two got that. Defensively, it’s me,” linebacker/running back and oldest brother Ricky James said.

“It’s great. They get along well at home so that make sit a good thing too. They respect each other, and they get along well with everybody. This is a good team atmosphere,” Coach Messina furthered.

Rylan James of Loranger. This week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

