METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — In the second half of the jamboree against St. Paul’s, Rummel quarterback Evan Burg was best.

He completed 8 of 10 passes for 137 yards and two scores as Rummel rallied to win 13-10.

Burg, who also plays wide receiver, said he loves the challenge of playing quarterback.

It is definitely different. Being a receiver is really your job, and that’s it. But, as a quarterback you have to know what everyone is doing at the whole time, you really have to have that command. The ball is in your hands,” said Rummel quarterback Evan Burg.

Burg was taking his first snaps at quarterback in a varsity game. Good thing for the Raiders.

“He came in and executed the offense beautifully. He made some big throws, not all of the receivers were wide open when he made them, he made some good decisions. He was definitely the spark we needed in the second half,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

Evan Burg of Rummel, this week’s Best Chevrolet, best player of the week.

