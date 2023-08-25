NEW ORLEANS — In a scrimmage against East St. John, Edna Karr wide receiver Rahji Dennis proved why he is one of the top talents in the state of Louisiana.

Dennis hauled in two touchdowns.

The first was an acrobatic 45-yarder.

The second was a 55-yard score in stride where he showed off his explosive speed.

“This offense is very explosive. I feel like I fit in really well because of my speed. We are really speedy offensive group. This year we are all capable of blowing the top off defenses and stuff like that. So I just really love it,” said Edna Karr wide receiver Rahji Dennis.

The 6’0, 170-pound speedster is an All-State and All-American track and field runner, clocking a 10.2 in the 100-meter dash and 21.09 in the 200-meter dash.

In May, he committed to play college football at Ole Miss

“Being a speedy guy and being able to blow the top off some defenses and stuff like that, I know that they run basically schemes that we can run here at Edna Karr and have me running like over routes and posts and even running screens, bubble screens and stuff like that. Help me get the ball quickly and just use my speed,” said Dennis.

Edna Karr is known to produce elite talent at the wide receiver position. Dennis and the 2024 class could be that next wave.

Edna Karr’s Rajhi Dennis, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.