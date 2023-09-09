RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — In week one of the 2023 regular season, East St. John quarterback Lorenzo Zeno was best.
Zeno tallied 5 touchdowns in a 41-40 overtime win over St. James.
He completed 14 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns with 36 yards rushing and a fifth touchdown
