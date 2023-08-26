NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.

Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”

This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Northshore High School’s Jackson Fugate.

In Thursday night’s 7-0 jamboree win over Jesuit, Jackson Fugate was responsible for the blocked field goal that led to a 68-yard return for a touchdown.

Fugate would follow that up with the game-sealing interception.

