NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Northshore High School’s Jackson Fugate.
In Thursday night’s 7-0 jamboree win over Jesuit, Jackson Fugate was responsible for the blocked field goal that led to a 68-yard return for a touchdown.
Fugate would follow that up with the game-sealing interception.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.