SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Tigers post their first win of the 2023 season with an impressive 41-12 victory over Bogalusa at home Thursday night.

Complimentary football allowed Slidell to jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first six minutes of regulation. Quarterback Zayvien Bartee would open the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Corey Cousin followed by a 53-yard touchdown strike to Ramelo Howard.

Trevel Watts would score the third touchdown of the opening frame after a 43-yard run by Dwayne Mills to give Slidell the three-touchdown lead.

They would go into the half with a 21-6 lead after Bogalusa Ashton Levi cut into the deficit with a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Lumberjacks showed signs of life in the opening minutes of the second half with an interception by Anthony Sheridan, followed by a nine-yard touchdown run by Levi to pull within 9.

Slidell would prove to be too much for Bogalusa to handle from that point on, taking a 21-12 lead on a 32-yard touchdown run from Bartee in the third quarter. The Tigers would come away with two interceptions in the frame and would force five total turnovers on the night.

You can catch highlights of tonight’s game on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Show starts every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW followed by the replay at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts